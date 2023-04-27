Make Socket Fusion Hassle-Free with McElroy Parts

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2023 --McElroy's socket fusion kits come with a 16-63mm socket heater, a 20-63mm adapter kit, depth gauge tool, Allen driver, adapter tray, heater sling, bench mount, and support frame. They also offer a P.P. 20-125mm SKT ADPTR Kit/Box for socket fusion. All of their McElroy parts for socket fusion meet ISO 15874, DIN 16962, and DIN 8077 pipes and fittings specifications.



McElroy's extensive experience with fusion equipment allows them to service their clients with fast and quality service at competitive prices. Matched with unparalleled support, their trained technicians know the industry inside and out, so you will always have the best service possible.



Visit McElroy Parts online to learn more about their socket fusion kits and all the other McElroy fusion machine parts they offer. With McElroy, you can work with confidence knowing that you are getting quality products and reliable service.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MIMECO is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.