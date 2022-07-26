Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is helping homeowners upgrade their laundry rooms to be functional yet reflect their style in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas. At Trimline Design Center they have helped hundreds of homeowners to transform their laundry room into a functional yet stylish area that doesn't have to be hidden away.



Just like other rooms in the home, the laundry room should reflect the homeowner's personal style. While some may like the clean and bright option of doing mostly white in their laundry room, this doesn't have to be the same for others. It is important that homeowners enjoy the room where they handle laundry, and that can include some splashes of color on the walls or the floor.



Another tip when homeowners are upgrading their laundry room is to include a laundry sink in the design. If one has never had a laundry sink near the laundering machines, they will find that they use it more often than anticipated. From soaking stained clothes to pre-washing clothes and hand-washing delicates, homeowners will enjoy the addition of a laundry sink.



The laundry room should also have the space and equipment needed to properly handle the different clothing that they own. Being able to have a laundry sorter so that the whites get washed separately from the colors as well as other sorting is very useful.



If homeowners have some clothing items that they prefer to or want to air dry, it is useful to have some drying racks that can be folded away when not in use. If the laundry room has space, they may want to install an ironing station that can also fold away when not in use.



With an investment into the laundry room, they will be able to combine a number of features into a single room rather than have items scattered around the home, never really having a permanent location.



