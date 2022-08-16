Make Your Mark with a Tattoo, Not a Brand

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 --"The perfect book for the aspiring entrepreneur, or any small business." — Robert Grede, Best-Selling Author of Naked Marketing: The Bare Essentials



With over 30 years in the business of marketing, Clint White has a simple message for entrepreneurs: you are not a brand and that is a good thing.



Before you start your business, before you spend a dime on marketing or hire another brand strategist, you need to consider something: You don't have a brand. Everyone from aspiring entrepreneurs to seasoned business titans believes in the power of branding. But the truth is, most businesses, nonprofits, charities, and social movements aren't brands. They are tattoos.



Ben Bilbrough, Founder and CEO of Addy.co, says, "Clint White's refreshing new take on growth marketing is so smart. This book resets expectations on brand-building and instead offers marketers realistic, actionable tactics to drive results. Tattoos, Not Brands is an enjoyable read as well as a reference book every ambitious organization and dynamic small business should keep handy."



Unlike market-driven brands, tattoos are mission-driven. And if you have a tattoo, approaching marketing from a brand mindset will prove–inevitably–unsuccessful. Drawing upon research, psychology, and decades of experience, Tattoos, Not Brands: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Smart Marketing and Business Building offers an innovative approach to marketing.



Avenue Magazine calls Tattoos, Not Brands a "must-read for anyone who is looking to grow a business, organization, or movement. Full of smart practical guidance that reverberates universally—from luxury goods to social impact and everything in between."



For author Clint White, listening to audiobooks has been his favorite way to consume and learn from books. Entrepreneurs are notorious for having an active, busy schedule, so having an audiobook format for Tattoos, Not Brands was an absolute must.



"I am particularly excited about the audiobook, as this is the way I personally engage with content," says White. "Producing it together with voice artist Mike Bratton and Bobby Dunaway of Indigo River Publishing was a true pleasure; hearing the prose that I have spent the past 10 years developing delivered in that format gave me additional confidence that the Tattoos concept will speak directly to so many business builders that are in the growth stage."



White's publishing debut Tattoos, Not Brands is available on Amazon, Audible, and major book retailers.



About The Author: Clint White has 30 years of experience with marketing, often in extremely challenging circumstances. In addition to his role as a marketing consultant, he's a teacher, advisor, investor, writer and business-builder who leads campaign strategies for innovative, dynamic businesses and nonprofit social impact organizations. Recognized as a Crain's New York Business Top Entrepreneur, he was also presented with a Communication Arts Award of Excellence, several Tellys, a Leadership Award for driving social change through media at the Social Impact Summit at the United Nations. In addition, he also served as an advisor to the Obama White House Office of Public Engagement on Social Impact Media.



About Indigo River Publishing

We are a modern, cooperative book publisher. Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally.



For submissions information visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com/submissions/ and for more information, visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com or contact office@indigoriverpublishing.com