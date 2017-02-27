Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is pleased to announce the success story of another graduate Evelina Marisaryan. After the completion of her hands-on spray tanning training curriculum at the academy, Evelina has just started her own independent airbrush tanning business Raw Glow Tan. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is a popular training academy known for their business oriented technician's program for the aspiring airbrush tanning professionals. This Southern California based academy is owned and managed by experienced sunless tanning expert Simone Emmons. While training new aspiring students on a weekly basis, Simone also keeps busy serving her own clients in the Los Angeles area.



Evelina Marisaryan is no stranger to the world of beauty and wellness as she has worked as a professional makeup artist for five years. In addition to her clients, Evelina also serves her friends and relatives as a makeup artist. She has also been a fragrance model for some perfume lines. Evelina loves meeting different people from different places. She decided to expand and attend spray tanning classes at the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy because her goal was to open her own spray tanning business.



Discussing her attachment to airbrush tanning, Evelina said, "I wanted to learn about spray tanning because I was in love with the way it made me feel and look. It is very safe and gives immediate color. There is no risk to get any UV rays. Spray tanning makes me feel skinnier and more toned and my skin feels really good, and it boosts my confidence. So I wanted to make other people feel the same. That gave me enough reasons to open my own spray tanning business!"



Evelina is now offering mobile spray tanning services in the LA area, covering the cities, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood and Pasadena. Her future goal is to expand and market the business effectively, and possibly open a couple of new salons. Evelina can be reached for service inquiries via her website www.rawglowtan.com or by calling 818 852.8590.



Evelina has expressed her appreciation for Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy and the quality of training received from them. "The benefit I got from training is to learn how to market myself and how to spray tan properly to deliver an excellent job. It also made me more knowledgeable in the business and helped me learn how to customize the color on each and every person," she said.



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, Denmark, Philippines, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of video lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.