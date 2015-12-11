MakeYourOwnJeans.com Announces 'Gift a Jeans That Fit' Promotion

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --MakeYourOwnJeans.com, an online retail site offering its customers custom jeans and other clothes, announced its new holiday "Gift a Jeans That Fit" promotion.



For anyone who has not yet found the perfect Christmas present for their friends or loved ones, MakeYourOwnJeans.com offers gift certificates on its website. Obtaining a gift certificate is fast and easy, and gives people access to jeans that are guaranteed to fit them perfectly.



"So many people have a difficult time finding jeans that fit them just right at traditional retailers," said Harry Fashion. "Our custom-fit guarantee at MakeYourOwnJeans ensures all customers will have jeans that will fit them and present a flattering image. It's an excellent gift idea for the holiday season, especially for people who have been putting off shopping and need a gift that will arrive quickly."



People who are interested in purchasing a gift certificate from MakeYourOwnJeans can visit www.makeyourownjeans.com/gc and click the "buy gift certificate" link. The certificate is then delivered within minutes via email in digital form. The gift certificate never expires, is redeemable online and arrives within mere minutes after placing the order. The company recommends the Fit Guarantee Jeans value of $79 plus shipping.



About MakeYourOwnJeans

MakeYourOwnJeans' Fit Guarantee ensures all customers receive jeans that precisely fit their style and measurements. All jeans are made to the exact measurements customers enter into the website, with each pair being handmade by an experienced tailor. If the garment does not fit, MakeYourOwnJeans gives the customer the opportunity to remake the pants for free within 15 days of the order having been labeled as "shipped." All jeans are made from premium 10 oz. denim, topped with an indigo-based dark blue color to give the fabric a rich, high-quality look.



"This is a simple, stress-free gift idea that gives the recipient something they can use over and over again — a high-quality, custom-tailored pair of jeans," said Harry Fashion. "We are pleased to offer this gift card promotion, and wish everyone a happy holiday season."



For more information and to browse the selection of the company's products, visit http://www.makeyourownjeans.com.