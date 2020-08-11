Making a Will in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --As a team that specializes in Wills, Trusts, and Estate litigation, Kushner Legal has experience drafting up wills for people who want to ensure their final wishes are carried put upon death. In California, the requirements for creating a valid will are set out in Division 6 of the California Probate Code. To learn more about creating a valid will, go to: https://kushnerlegal.com/how-to-make-a-valid-will-in-california/



As an Estate Lawyer in California, Lars Kushner has experience representing various parties, including named beneficiaries under a will who seek to protect their inheritance, unnamed beneficiaries who have been omitted from a will or trust, personal representatives, and executors appointed under a will or by a court.



For those interested in creating a will in California, Section 6100 of the Probate Code (Division 6) sets out the requirements, expressly stating that a will-maker must be 18 years of age or older and have an understanding of the nature of their property. Further, the will-maker must understand their relationship to their spouse and or children and understand whose interests are affected by the will. For the will to be valid, it must be signed by the will-maker and by two witnesses who cannot be named as beneficiaries.



In California, wills which are not executed within the formalities as set out in section 6110 of the Probate Code but which are handwritten and signed by the testator are considered to be holographic wills and are valid under California state law. California courts may also recognize documents executed outside the state of California that are compliant with the requirements of the relevant jurisdiction.



A properly crafted works to ensure that a testator's last wishes will be followed expressly upon death.



