Making Family Law Litigation an Avoidable Expense

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --When staying together is no longer an option for families, the period that follows can be tumultuous and emotionally charged. As a legal firm in California, the team members at Kushner Legal recommend implementing domestic agreements as a means of avoiding family law litigation should the worst occur. For more, go to https://kushnerlegal.com/service/family-law-domestic-agreements/.



Domestic agreements, more commonly known as prenups, can be an effective way of avoiding expensive legal litigation. Moreover, if a fallback plan is already in place, a lot of fights and disagreements may be circumvented, giving the parties involved a chance to center themselves and focus on healing.



The team at Kusher Legal is experienced at assisting clients with drafting prenuptial and cohabitation agreements to ensure both parties in a relationship have a sense of mutual security and understanding. If necessary, they can also assist in negotiating and drafting comprehensive separation agreements that can assist couples that are undergoing a separation with avoiding costly and stressful family law litigation.



Kushner Legal was established in Los Angeles, California. They operate on the principle that a small law firm should be able to offer the same level of legal advice as a big law firm at a more affordable cost.



Through a unique combination of legal experience and creativity, these lawyers come up with creative and practical solutions to a variety of legal problems. By embracing technology to keep overheads low, they offer personalized service and work to ensure clients relieve maximum value for their dollar.



Services are available in English and Spanish. To schedule a consultation to learn more about domestic agreements and family law litigation, call 310-279-5166 or



contact the Kushner Legal Corporation today to schedule a consultation.



About The Kushner Legal

For additional information, please visit https://kushnerlegal.com/ or call 310-279-5166.



