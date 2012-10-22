Malaysia Sustains Quest as Leading Datacentre Location in Asia

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2012 --International consulting firm BroadGroup, together with the Malaysian Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC) which directs and oversees Malaysia’s National ICT (Information & Communication Technology) Initiative has announced the launch of the 2ndinternational summit for datacenters (http://www.datacentresmalaysia.com).The event will take place in Kuala Lumpur 16-17 January 2013.



DataCenters Malaysia Summit 2013 will focus on regional and international enterprise customers of datacenter and cloud services, outsourcers and investors.



“We are delighted to be involved as Patron of the second Summit for Datacenters here in Malaysia. The datacenter industry is experiencing significant growth, buoyed by increasing demands in mobile transactions and user-generated content such as M-Commerce, 4G, video usage, data transfer, storage requirements and other factors. Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC) wishes to ensure that international outsourcers and investors are fully aware of the benefits of using and locating their datacentre in Malaysia. We are proud to have world class facilities and infrastructure ready to fulfil the strictest demands in datacenter operations. Besides the physical readiness, Malaysia also provides a range of sustainable, economical and geographical advantages, as well as industry incentives with highly skilled and educated workforce. This annual DataCenter conference will bring together a number of enterprises that are providing datacenter-related facilities and services, and at the same time act as a promotional platform for Malaysia to be positioned as a hub for datacenters around the region, as envisaged in our Economic Transformation Program (ETP),” said Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, the Chief Executive Officer of MDeC.



“We are again delighted to have the participation of MDeCas Patron of this annual international summit in Malaysia,” commented Philip Low, chief executive of BroadGroup. “The programme will provide compelling and informative content, an exciting line-up of expert speakers, and will be a premier networking event in a market that is poised to experience substantial forward growth.”



DataCenters Malaysia provides a unique networking platform for enterprises considering outsourcing or establishing their own data centres in Malaysia, services and solution providers, investors, and professional intermediaries. The event includes the conference, special workshops, and an exhibition and is supported by datacentre owners and providers of managed hosting, cloud and infrastructure services.



MDeC is Patron of the event. Datacentre News and the monthly Finance and Investment for Datacentres Tracker are the official media partners of the event.