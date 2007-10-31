Malaysia’s Only Electronic Toll Collection Operator selects Syntellect’s Customer Interaction Management Solution

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2007 -- Syntellect Inc., a leading provider of Customer Interaction Management solutions, today announced that Rangkaian Segar Sdn Bhd (RSSB), the sole Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) operator for all highways in Malaysia, has implemented Syntellect’s Apropos customer interaction management software to address rapid growth in customer service operations.



RSSB, the operator of Touch ‘n Go, SmartTAG and the Central Clearing House System (CCHS), chose Syntellect’s applications to become the cornerstone for providing a dynamic customer service experience.



“Syntellect’s customer interaction management solution consistently exceeds growing customer service demands giving RSSB a proven, powerful integration. Syntellect’s Apropos offers a flexible and robust integration with various helpdesk and backend systems which creates the ideal solution for RSSB,” comments Raymond Low, Country Manager at ITApps, a Syntellect Partner and major consulting and integration firm in Malaysia which specializes in contact center and CRM technology.



“The combination of Syntellect’s products and ITApps’ consulting and integration skills has won another significant international customer and delivered measurable benefits to RSSB consumers. We are very excited about the increased interest in Syntellect’s solutions within the ASEAN region” adds Randy Weeter, Vice President of Channels for Syntellect.



As the number of Touch’n Go consumers increased to over 4.5 million the ability to improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs and retain existing company investments became integral to enable efficient management of all core business functions. Syntellect’s customer interaction management solution has enabled faster and easier IVR transactions, reducing walk-in traffic, and improving satisfaction among RSSB’s customers at a lower cost than traditional call center solutions. Based on the success of this deployment, RSSB is looking to expand the utilization within other subsidiaries.



About Syntellect

At Syntellect we help our customers create, maintain and continuously improve superior end-to-end service for their customers - personalized service that values their preferences from the way they contact a business, to the level of help desired. We measure our success by our ability to implement and continuously support solutions for our customers. With more than twenty years of pioneering leadership and thousands of solutions deployed globally, Syntellect is a premier provider of enterprise-class contact center solutions for the high-technology, financial services, help desk, utilities, government, and consumer products industries.



Syntellect is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has additional offices in North America, United Kingdom and India.



Visit Syntellect at http://www.syntellect.com



About ITApps

ITApps is a Pan-Asian, full-service consulting, systems integration, and outsourcing company, committed to delivering innovation. We specialize in IP communications, contact center solutions, performance optimization, and customer relationship management (CRM) applications. Over the past decade, ITApps has empowered more than 400 corporations, from leading multi-nationals to SMEs, to become highly competitive, customer-focused, thriving enterprises. Founded in 1992, we are headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.



Visit ITApps at http://www.itapps.com

