Male Infertility Market to Register a CAGR of 5% - Allied Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Allied Market Research publishes a report titled "Male Infertility Market (Techniques and Geography) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2012 – 2020."



The report forecasts the global male infertility market to stand at $301.5 million by 2020, with an expected CAGR of 5% during 2014-2020.



Major Infertility problems in males are due to low sperm count, presence of low motile sperm or azoospermia. Stress, consumption of alcohol or drugs, obesity, environmental toxins, smoking, etc., are the main reasons behind male infertility. These factors contribute towards the growth of male infertility market. The problem of infertility further intensifies in males due to stress, embarrassment and guilt. This is a major limitation of this market. Growing awareness among men and trending medical tourism would drive the market growth.



To View the Complete Report visit: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/male-infertility-market



The report segments the market based on techniques, namely oxidative stress analysis, sperm agglutination test, DNA fragmentation, microscopic examination, computer assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration test, and others. As per the research, DNA fragmentation would generate maximum revenue by 2020.



The Geographical analysis of male infertility consists of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Due to increased awareness and adoption of advanced procedures in treating male infertility, North America is expected to dominate the global male infertility market during the estimated period. Asia Pacific and RoW would witness highest CAGR due to rising awareness about male infertility.

Some of the major companies analyzed by the report are ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ZydusCadila Healthcare Limited, Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pantarhei Bioscience B, Cordex Pharma, Inc., Merck Serono, Halotech DNA SL, SCSA diagnostics, Andrology Solutions.



