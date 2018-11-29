Malektronic's Interstellar Noise Cancellation Headphones Are Making Noise with Crowdfunding Campaign

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Move over, Beats by Dre, there's a better game in town. After five years of actively producing, engineering and marketing over 20 wireless audio products, Malektronic has finally come out with a robust prototype of over-the-ear wireless headphones promising to deliver the highest quality of sound with Active Noise Cancellation, and a streamlined user experience design at an affordable price.



Enter, the Interstellar ANC Wireless headphones, currently being funded through a popular campaign on Indiegogo. The crowdfunding approach is, in fact, a conscious choice by the family owned and operated Malektronic, who wants to harness the power of social to get high-quality audio products into the hands of its customers, rather than gimmicky celebrity endorsements. It's a high bar and standard to keep up, but that's the way Malektronic has always developed its products.



The Interstellar ANC Wireless headphones, for example, aren't only designed to provide exceptional, smooth and crisp sound quality, they also enhance the user's experience through subtle but useful design inclusions. The current prototype focuses on providing exceptional music playback that operates with or without Active Noise Cancellation, running for 18 hours on lithium-ion batteries or up to 34 hours when noise cancellation is disabled. It can be charged up in a matter of three hours and also features an AUX input.



There are buttons for volume, track selection, and phone call operations built right into the comfortable cushions of the ear cups. Besides keeping the overall design sleek, unobtrusive and utterly futuristic, these "hidden" buttons have been tested for on the Interstellar's earpads surface a total of 50,000 times. Users can also enjoy several other features, including a wireless range of up to 32 feet or 10 meters, padded and foldable headbands formed of the softest memory foam, swivel cups made from top quality protein leather, a micro USB port built into the cup for charging, built-in mic for calls and one-tap access to Siri and Google Assistant. For strength and durability, Malektronic has chosen an outer shell for the Interstellar that is constructed of PC with a UV finish and an aluminum decorative plate with anodized paint finish, offering impact resistance.



The prototype is set to be finished at the end of 2018, with a planned production date of early 2019. Malektronic hopes to be able to begin shipping as early as March 2019 and their goal is to keep the price at a stunning $200 MSRP. While this might change as the prototype's features are finalized, the Indiegogo campaign is aiming to truly reward backers with the phenomenal Interstellar wireless over-the-ear headphones for a fraction of that price. Those who pledge at the "Super Early Bird" level secure a pair from the first manufacture run at only $70 USD. For $100 USD of backing, Malektronic is offering the signature Interstellar as well as "Hat Trick," their tough, waterproof portable wireless speaker. And, again, bulk is rewarded as those who pledge at the $250 USD level will receive four Interstellar headphones, which works out to around a mere $60 a piece. For more information on the campaign perks, please visit nextheadphones.com