Mall-Connect Integrates Micello Indoor Maps Into MyDeck to Service Shoppers with a Single Map Experience Across Digital Channels

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps has announced its partnership and integration with Mall-Connect, the makers of omni-channel marketing solutions for shopping malls.



Mall-Connect delivers digital engagement tools and expertise to enrich the pre-shopping, shopping and post-shopping experience. Micello indoor maps are integrated with Mall-Connect's omni-channel marketing platform, MyDeck, and will enable shoppers to explore the mall step-by-step enhancing their overall experience by providing features, including:



Store directory and latest information displayed dynamically on the indoor map.

Planning the visit; routing and navigation to the favorite stores.

'MyMall' recommendations engine to suggest new stores, manage visitor profiles and loyalty points.



"Micello indoor maps have been integrated into MyDeck, our 'made-for-malls' omni-channel marketing platform which will help guide consumers to point-of-interests in a venue with the help of proximity-based messaging," said Jasper de Vreugt, CEO of Mall-Connect. "MyDeck will now allow the shopping mall owners to profile their visitors and attract shoppers to visit more often, dwell longer and spend more at the mall."



"Mall-Connect's platform leverages Micello indoor maps to provide a great shopping experience to visitors. This integration will further enable our clients to achieve their goals of converting visitors into loyal shoppers," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello, "We are excited to see our joint solution deployed at one of the largest shopping malls in the world and are quickly starting new pilots around the world."



For more information on the combined Micello and Mall-Connect, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/mall-connect.



About Mall-Connect

Mall-Connect empowers shopping centers with digital marketing solutions and know-how. We realize the digital presence of malls according to the omni-channel marketing trend: creating digital channels which benefit shoppers in each interaction with malls in a personal way. Mall-Connect specializes in digital marketing, digital technology, mall marketing, shopping center industry, social media, online/offline conversion, database marketing.



To learn more about Mall-Connect, please visit https://www.mall-connect.com/



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



