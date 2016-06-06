Malloy & Associates Online Retail Sales, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Makeup and Beauty Products

Fort Meyers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Connie Malloy is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.FixYourMakeupLady.com. The website offers a wide variety of name brand makeup and beauty products including skin care products, fragrances for men and women, hair care, and all- natural products. Malloy was inspired to start her website by her own interest in makeup and skincare products. Her granddaughters are in competition cheer and have to use these products to present themselves in the best way possible. Everyone that she, her mother, and her daughters meet thinks that they are 10-15 years younger than they actually are, a fact Malloy attributes to quality makeup and skincare. She wanted to offer a website that would provide these tried and true products to anyone who might be looking for makeup and skincare products that really work.



There are many excellent makeup and beauty products featured within the merchandise of FixYourMakeupLady.com. The website carries items including natural mascara, bareMinerals blush, complexion kits, Calvin Klein Obsession cologne, face cleansers, pure natural makeup, Murad clarifying cleanser, anti-aging skin cream, and much more. Customers can come to the website to find discount pricing on brand name products.



Providing high quality products is of the utmost importance to Malloy. With the assistance of Connie's daughters and granddaughters, they have added their favorite products to the website and will continue to add only the highest-rated new products to the site. In addition, customers are encouraged to email Malloy at connie@fixyourmakeuplady.com to get their favorite products added to the website at discounted prices.



In addition to the main website, Malloy is launching a blog located at http://www.MakeupLadyBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to makeup, skincare, and beauty products for your best look. Malloy will be writing about the experiences that her and her family have had with makeup, makeup tricks, how to apply makeup more easily, and how to take care of your skin. The purpose of the blog is to provide information to help people take better care of their skin, and use makeup and beauty products to make themselves look beautiful and bring out their stunning features.



About FixYourMakeupLady.com

FixYourMakeupLady.com, a division of Malloy & Associates Online Retail Sales, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Connie Malloy.



Connie Malloy

http://www.FixYourMakeupLady.com

239-410-5915



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com