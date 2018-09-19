MAM Is Hosting a St. Louis Manufacturers Career Fair

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, the Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) is hosting the 2nd Annual Manufacturers Career Fair in St. Louis, MO. Manufacturers in Missouri are invited to promote and showcase their companies to potential employees and other manufacturing professionals in attendance. Students and Job Seekers are welcome to attend for Free.



"An outdated perception of manufacturing has created a negative stereotypical image. This stereotype prevents individuals from joining the manufacturing workforce. Manufacturers have good paying jobs, substantial benefits, advancement opportunities, providing education and training, while offering high-tech positions." said Kim Inman, MAM CEO. "We are proud to promote Manufacturing Day in Missouri with our Manufacturers Career Fair. MAM is proud to share insight, with our next generation, into modern day manufacturing, career opportunities, and growth. During this event, manufacturers will have direct interaction with students and job seekers."



In collaboration with:

- St. Louis Regional Job Centers

- St. Charles County

- St. Louis County

- St. Louis City

- Jefferson & Franklin County Consortium

- St. Clair, Illinois

- Madison County, Illinois



Meet companies like….

- Boeing Pre-Employment Program

- EaglePicher

- SIM Surgical

- St. Louis Community College

- Carr Lane Manufacturing

- Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging

- and many more



Manufacturing Day is a program of the National Association of Manufacturers and was started in 2012. Last year 595,341 people participated in Manufacturing Day nationwide, including 267,607 students.



A survey of students showed that the program has a powerful impact. Nearly 90 percent of the students who attended an event said they became more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities. The payoff is that 64 percent of these students said they were more motivated to pursue a manufacturing career and 71 percent said they would share their experience with others.



To learn more about the MAM Manufacturers Career Fair, visit http://www.MAMStrong.org or Register Here.