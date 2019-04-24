MAM Safety in Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2019

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2019 --The Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) announced the winners of the 2019 Safety Excellence Awards. "The Missouri Association of Manufacturers' Safety Excellence Awards Program was developed to stimulate interest in accident prevention, maintain safe and healthful work environments, and to share best practice examples with fellow manufacturers. The goal of the program is to recognize manufacturing companies and individuals that are making a significant contribution to safety, health and/or environmental compliance," stated Kim Inman, MAM CEO.



- Tyler Pipe & Coupling will receive the Leader of the Pack award, in recognition of a proactive, progressive approach to safety, health and environmental improvements and risk reduction.



- Jim Cody with SRC Heavy Duty is recognized as the Safety Professional of the Year for demonstrating the depth of safety, health, environmental leadership, management skills, and successful implementation of a clear, well-communicated safety strategy.



- EaglePicher Technologies will receive the Most Improved award in recognition of the greatest, sustained improvement of safety health and environmental efforts within the past three (3) years.



- Tyler Pipe & Coupling will take home the Safety Innovation award in recognition significant safety, health and environmental improvements and operational effectiveness.



- Jerry Freeman of CNH Industrial Reman receives the Safety Champion of the Year award. In recognition of an individual who has gone above and beyond his/her scope of work to demonstrate a commitment to Safety culture.



- Nathan Gentges with Tyler Pipe & Coupling will take home the Horizon award, which recognizes a safety professional, in his/her position for less than five (5) years, who is making significant and quantifiable contributions to safety, health and/or environmental compliance.



- SRC Heavy Duty East receives the coveted Safety Manufacturing Company of the Year award for their outstanding safety, health and environmental program achievement and best practice standards.



Mid-America Safety & Environmental is sponsoring this years (MAM) Safety Excellence Awards. Mid-America Safety & Environmental develops and provides a customized safety program that fits your business.



About Missouri Association of Manufacturers

Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) strives to instill interest and enthusiasm among elected officials and the public in general, by advocating policy that promotes regional economic growth and worldwide competitiveness. Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) serves as the manufacturers advocate in Missouri and works to educate policy makers at all levels of the importance about issues important to manufacturers. MAM utilizes its strength in numbers to develop strategic partnerships and create exclusive benefit programs. The goal of each program is to offer lower pricing or greater advantages than members would be able to obtain on their own. MAM is focused on bringing manufacturers together to address common issues and challenges, and to learn from one another. MAM conferences, workshops and networking events provide a non-competitive environment for developing these beneficial relationships. For more information visit us @ www.MAMstrong.org