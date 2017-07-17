Mammography Systems Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $3 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --A research study titled, "Mammography Systems Market by Product Type, Technology, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the mammography systems market is projected to be around $3 billion by 2025.



Mammography is a type of breast imaging technique that uses low dose x-ray systems to detect breast cancer. A mammography exam is known as a mammogram which enables early diagnosis of breast cancer in women. The market has witnessed technological advancements in the mammography systems. These advancements include breast tomosynthesis, digital mammography, and computer aided detection (CAD).When the x-ray film is replaced with electronics to convert x-rays into mammographic pictures, it is termed as digital mammography. This is also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM). This system is same as digital cameras with high efficiency enabling to take better pictures with low radiation dose. These images are then transferred to a computer for radiologist's review and storage for future reference. CAD systems help to digitize breast images for abnormal areas of mass, calcification, or density indicating the presence of cancer. Breast tomosynthesis is also known as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and 3D mammography. It is an advanced type of imaging technique for breast cancer which captures multiple images of the breast from different angles and then these images are synthesized into a 3D image set.



Browse full research report with TOC on "Mammography Systems Market by Product Type, Technology, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/mammography-systems-market



These breast imaging techniques are widely adopted as screening tool for the early detection of breast cancer in women having no symptoms. These are also used in the diagnosis and detection of breast related disorders in women having symptoms including pain, nipple discharge, lump, and skin dimpling. Growing prevalence of breast cancer and rapidly aging population is set to drive the demand for mammography systems market. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2011, in U.S., around 283,000people were diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is expected to reach 441,000 by 2030.



In 2016, the digital mammography systems segment accounted for the major share of the global market as the system offers advanced features related to image brightness, size, and contrast. In 2016, 2D mammography held the major share of the global mammography systems market. This segment will be primarily driven with the rising need for improved communications coupled with advanced diagnostic options.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high market potential due to rising incidences of breast cancer, rising patient awareness with respect to breast cancer screening, and increasing disposable income. Additionally, increasing aging population and target population are set to drive this market. Further, Japan accounted for the largest share of Asia-Pacific mammography systems market in 2016.



Product launch is the key strategy followed by the players operating in the mammography systems market to sustain their leading position in the industry. For instance, in March 2016, GE Healthcare launched Senographe Pristina Mammography System. This device offersa self-compression tool for breast screening while minimizing discomfort. This product launched helped the company to enhance its mammography portfolio.



Request a sample copy of Mammography Systems Market Research Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC07180



Key players operating in the global mammography systems market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (recently acquired by Canon Inc.), General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Hologic, Inc. Konica Minolta, Inc., Planmed Oy, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Breast tomosynthesis systems segment is expected to grow with high single digit CAGR during the forecast period.



-Digital mammography systems segment occupied more than three-fourth share of the global mammography systems market in 2016.



-3D mammography segment will grow at high single digit CAGR as they offer early detection of breast cancer in women having dense breast tissues.



-France and Germany accounted for almost one-third share of the European mammography systems market in 2016.



-Japan held nearly half of the share of Asia-Pacific mammography systems market in 2016.



Inquire more about this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC07180



Mammography Systems Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



-Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

-Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

-Analog Mammography Systems



By Technology:



-2D Mammography

-3D Mammography

-2D and 3D Mammography



By End User:



-Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

-Inpatient Settings



By Region:



-North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



Get Customization in the Report At: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/customization/HC07180



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contact:

Akhil V.

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Facebook