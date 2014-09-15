Mamta Patel, DDS Stamford Dental Spa Provides Relaxing and Quality Dental Services

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --Going to the dentist is a dreaded experience by many people. That’s why a lot of people who are suffering from a toothache would choose to endure the pain rather than visit a dentist due to the anxiety and fear associated with the latter. A dental office in Stamford attempts to fix this dilemma by transforming the dental clinic to a more inviting and relaxing place where patients would not be afraid to visit.



According to their website Stamforddentalspa.com, Stamford Dental Spa is a cosmetic and general dental office that delivers exceptional dental care in a relaxing, soothing environment where patients are comfortable and get the individual attention they need. The office is known to combine modern technology and effective relaxation treatment to provide the best stress free dental procedure. Their exam rooms are fitted with treatment chairs that offer heat and massages as well as a flat screen monitor to keep patients relaxed during the procedure. Among the services the clinic provides are dental cleanings, comprehensive dental exams, digital x-rays, teeth whitening, white fillings, porcelain veneers, crown & bridge restoration, root canal treatments, tooth extraction, partial & full dentures and many more. All dental procedures are done by professional dentists with extensive experience and backgrounds in a wide range of dental procedures. The office also added that they use only the latest in dental technology for dental care.



This allows them to complete procedures as comfortably and affordably as possible, and also gives the patient the peace of mind to know that their dental care is in excellent hands. Clients during their first visit to the clinic will be seeing a doctor to discuss concerns, review medical history and carry out full x-rays and exams.



Interested clients can visit their website to schedule for a meeting. More information about their services and other related inquiries are also provided on the website.



About Stamford Dental Spa

Stamford Dental Spa is a cosmetic and general dental office. The dentist is a member of American Dental Association (ADA), Connecticut State Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry. The company is located at 124 Broad St, Stamford, CT 06901. Their email address is office@stamforddentalspa.com and phone number is 203-628-2077.