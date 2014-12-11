Man Anonymously Gives Away $10,000 to Help 100 Strangers and Start a Kindness Revolution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2014 --It's not often that a mistake can change the lives of people for the better. But a slip made by an anonymous person who calls himself an "everyday man" changed the lives of 100 inner city residents. Diving headlong into thoughtfulness, the man randomly donated $10,000 worth of Toys R Us gift cards in the name of a stranger he calls "Veronica". Catching each recipient's reactions on film the newly released video on YouTube brings The Veronica Project center stage.



The 2 1/2 minute short begins with the pivotal moment in 2012 when the everyday man stood in line at Toys R Us. He watched as the young woman ahead of him came up short $30. She was buying toys for Christmas and appeared to be struggling to make ends meet. And though the man could have easily helped her, he found himself frozen. Days later he made himself a promise. He would find a way to make it up to the woman in the toy store and what's better, try to bring strangers incalculable joy.



When asked to comment he said, "I made a mistake. I had the opportunity to help someone and I didn't do it. It really bothered me. But then I had an idea how to make it right and honor the person I failed to help by helping others."



Speaking about the power of thoughtfulness he adds, "It felt so gratifying to give to complete strangers and I wanted to capture that in a video to help inspire others to do the same. If all the people who see this video then did one nice thing for someone else, well…that is a pretty awesome thought."



Celebrating any random act of kindness the video and the project's site asks its visitors to participate. The site isn't designed to raise funds. It's there to shine a light on what others are doing to go beyond themselves and offer help to someone who needs it. It's grassroots kindness at its best.



Stephen Francis, the producer of The Veronica Project video, said of his crew and their participation, "It was a profound experience for all of us. Touching people in a real way firsthand was so moving, but more importantly it left a lasting impression. You can apply this outlook to everything you do in life. It's not about giving 10,000 dollars away. It's about doing what you can to help those around you, it's easy to forget how good it feels to help someone out."



About The Veronica Project

The Veronica Project is a non-profit organization that celebrates random acts of thoughtfulness and seeks to inspire people to become a part of the Culture of Kindness.



