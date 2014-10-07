Man in the City Film Series Celebrates George Plimpton

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --The Man in the City Project, in partnership with Y Arts Detroit is screening Detroit themed films and locally produced films every month to raise much needed funds to support arts programs for area youth and families.



October 11, 2014 at 7:00pm will feature a very exciting film about magazine editor, quarterback, Hollywood actor, philharmonic percussionist, race car driver, wildlife photographer, trapeze artist, competitive swimmer, all-star pitcher, and writer, George Plimpton.



Using Plimpton’s own narration along with thoughts and stories from friends, family and contemporaries, Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself is a joyful celebration of a life lived fully, richly, strangely, and, at times, a life that is hard to believe was actually lived by just one man.



About George Plimpton

George Plimpton hung out with U.S. Presidents, played quarterback for the Detroit Lions, got Willie Mays to pop out in Yankee Stadium, photographed Playboy models, played goalie for the Boston Bruins, struck the triangle for the New York Philharmonic and acted alongside John Wayne, Warren Beatty and Matt Damon. He also co-founded The Paris Review, which became one of the most influential literary magazines in history, launching the careers of generations of writers, from Philip Roth and Terry Southern to William Styron and Jay McInerney.



Filmmakers Tom Bean and Luke Poling have researched and catalogued Plimpton’s life and his work. They have interviewed people from every aspect of Plimpton’s life in order to tell the story of this one-of-a-kind person.



As with all of the films in the Man in the City Film Series, the filmmakers will be in attendance hosting a Q & A session after the screening.



Where: Marlene Boll Theatre, Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit, MI 48226

When: October 11, 7:00pm

Cost: $10 suggested donation

http://www.ymcadetroit.org/yarts