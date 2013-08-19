Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2013 --Disorganized address locations data is one of the most difficult types of data to deal with. But when location mapping is used, address locations may not be that difficult to understand after all. Topo.ly online mapping is packed with useful features that many organizations may use to create a map to help them understand their terabytes of mapping points. Says Benjamin B., one of the heads at the University of Maine Facilities Management, “This is a powerful tool for anyone trying to manage a large number of mapping points! Other mapping systems on the web just don’t compare–Topo.ly is where it’s at!”



Benefits of Location Mapping



With Topo.ly, corporations will no longer waste multi-million dollars just to understand their large mapping points. The features that Topo.ly offers help many companies in different ways:



- It helps you connect the dots from one data set to another.

- It helps the user to establish a concrete frame of thought pertinent to critical decision-making.

- It helps to establish effective business planning.

- It helps identify growth opportunities.

- It helps identify risks and business limitations.

- It helps to think of possible options for continuous and improved business workflow.



How can companies achieve those benefits with Topo.ly? Here are some of the features of the online mapping site that have been proven useful over the years:



Adding Multiple Layers

Layers are data sets added to the map. Adding them means adding more meaning to mapping. They have many abilities that users can apply to achieve better understanding of their address locations. By adding layers while they create a map, users are able to transform maps into visual analysis. It also helps them change the look of different locations on the maps. When different layers are mapped, companies are able to visualize limitless business strategies to further their business.



Show or Hide Filters

By using the filters, the users are able to get more sense from location mapping as they get to better visualize which locations have high sales locations. They can also view geographic trends, optimization options and future strategies.



Customize Map Markers

Unlike other online mapping sites with only limited map markers being offered, Topo.ly is proud to offer different map markers that can be readily used when users create a map. Plus members can also customize their own markers. They can upload any image to represent their data sets. By viewing different markers that represent different data sets, they can easily identify their data sets and easily make connections between them.