Manage Your To-Do Lists And Projects The Easy Way Right In Your Browser

Brno, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2008 -- Dextronet announces launch of a new web service - Swift To-Do List Online, web based version of one of the best rated to-do list software, Swift To-Do List. You can read more and try Swift To-Do List online at http://www.swifttodolist.com



Swift To-Do List Online is a web-based to-do list solution for individuals and businesses - mobile, flexible and accessible from any computer connected to the internet (all your data is stored on secured servers).



Swift To-Do List Online is ideal for both private and corporate use. With great multi-user support, you can assign tasks to your colleagues, and your colleagues can be automatically informed via email that they have new task to do. Sharing tasks and projects has never been so easy.



Features:



* Attractive and user friendly interface. No need to learn how to work with the program - everything is intuitive, clear and simple.



* Multi user support, user management - certain users can have certain privileges, can access only certain to-do lists - it's all for you to decide who does and sees what!



* Many task properties - Assign the tasks to users, set priority, task type, status, completion in percents, estimated time, time spent, each task also has full featured task with text formatting.



* Reminders sent via email



* No installation needed - start using it just in a few seconds!



* Instantly share your tasks and projects with others



Try the live demo right now - just go to http://demo.swifttodolist.com/ and in a few seconds, you will be working with free Swift To-Do List online demo right in your internet browser. No installation needed.

