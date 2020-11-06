New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2020 --Managed network services look different since the pandemic and have become a security concern for businesses in New York, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas.



Managed network services are crucial for businesses of all trades. These unique IT services can keep businesses protected from various threats. However, managed network services have changed in the post-pandemic society, causing businesses to question safety.



Certain existing network security precautions are irrelevant following the pandemic. Unless employees are set up with managed network services from the comfort of their home, some security measures are no longer useful. Employees who have transitioned to remote work are accessing data via their personal connection, which may not have the same level of protection as managed networks.



Cloud security has become a new norm for employees and customers working remotely. By reducing the risk of security breaches, protection can be implemented in a variety of systems and prompt companies to reevaluate security models that are outdated.



Strict rules and regulations are still in place for institutions such as public companies, banks, etc., meaning security needs to be consistent no matter where employees are operating from. Security may be compromised because companies cannot keep an eye on employees to ensure compliance with security policies. Managed Network Services from Document Solutions can help with this.



About Document Solutions

Documents Solutions Business Life Simplified is a full-service company that provides businesses in New Jersey (NJ) and New York (NY) with the office solutions needed to run a business smoothly and efficiently. By accommodating company security needs, Document Solutions offers innovative managed network services that tackle growing security concerns following the changes implemented by the global pandemic.



Through the use of progressive and secure technology, Document Solutions solves complex security concerns to ensure the safety of offices. No matter the business, Document Solutions has what companies are looking for. Visit www.dsbls.com/managed-it-services to learn more about the managed network services available for your company.