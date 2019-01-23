Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --ManagedWP is pleased to offer 24/7 WordPress hosting and managed services for customers utilizing WordPress as a small business platform. The company's capabilities include site hosting, backups, real-time monitoring, theme and plugin updates, security scans, monthly reporting and more. Services are designed for single users and agencies alike.



The real-time managed solutions offered by ManagedWP give small business owners the edge in remaining competitive. The resources and support provided keep websites responsive, secure and up-to-date, preventing downtime, data breaches and other errors that could impact business. Notable, the company offers the ability to recover hacked WordPress sites and can protect sites from hacking attempts. ManagedWP takes the administrative responsibilities out of maintaining a robust and efficient WordPress site.



Not every entrepreneur has the web-savvy expertise to manage and maintain their online presence. ManagedWP can solve the many potential problems small business owners face as they seek to remain competitive online. With chat, email and phone customer service options, the company prides itself on its rapid response to troubleshooting—often in 15-20 minutes. And, through its robust capabilities, the company can solve most issues in real-time.



ManagedWP offers three distinct packages, tailored to the needs of different clients—from small business startups to enterprise agencies. Secure hosting and managed services start at just $29 per month; advanced support and site editing begins at $99 per month; top-tier support, optimization and managed services are available for $249 per month. All plans offer a one-month discount for annual signup. Agency discounts for multiple sites are available.



In addition to hosting and managed services, ManagedWP also offers site enhancement services, including professional WordPress development, SEO optimization, content writing and management, project management and more. These services help small business owners remain competitive at every phase of business development.



To learn more about ManagedWP and its full breadth of hosting and managed services, please visit the company's website at https://www.managedwp.io/. ManagedWP is a subsidiary of 51Blocks, a trusted provider of white-label SEO and SEM services.



About ManagedWP

ManagedWP offers professional, secure, reliable hosting and managed web services to small business owners utilizing the WordPress platform. Our goal is to create a reliable partnership with businesses, providing the tools, support, security, and skills necessary for success. Whether you're just starting out, need some help on your WordPress site, or simply need a new host for your e-commerce, we've got the perfect package for you.