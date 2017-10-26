Managers and Business Owners Can Combat Morning Fatigue with Breakfast Foods from Saint Germain Catering

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --A 2015 study from SSI, a survey sampling and data collection company, found that out of 10,000 people, more than 53 percent of them skipped breakfast at least once a week. Many individuals cited a lack of hunger during the early morning as one reason, while others stated they simply don't have the time. The consequences of skipping the most important meal of the day are numerous, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not eating breakfast in the morning can contribute to obesity problems, menstrual irregularities in women, lowered cognitive function, a decreased ability to problem-solve and a general lack of energy.



This is why businesses in the Northern Virginia area should think carefully about feeding their employees a nutritious breakfast in the morning. Not only can it help spark creativity during meetings, but many employees may feel more productive, motivated and energetic as a result. Saint Germain Catering offers several delectable options for boosting office morale and jump-starting another busy day at the office.



Customers can choose from several cold breakfast options, including bagels and lox, fruit salad, yogurt parfait cups with fruit and granola, and numerous pastries, croissants and scones. Breakfast breads, including blackberry or lemon curd Danish, apple and cranberry nut bread or blueberry scones are great choices for fueling creative ideas.



Several egg-based dishes are the cornerstones of Saint Germain's hot breakfast menu. Businesses can choose breakfast burritos stuffed with cheese and sautéed vegetables or go classic with homemade buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Sides of bacon and potatoes can be added to complete most meals. Breakfast sandwiches are excellent options for on-the-go eating, with egg, cheese and meat stacked on an English muffin, bagel or croissant. Fresh-squeezed orange juice or freshly brewed coffee are add-ons that keep employees awake and alert throughout the morning grind.



The Executive Brunch menu choice lets customers choose from two of the following four entrées: bananas Foster French toast casserole; egg casserole with mushroom, leek, tomato and gruyere cheese; smoked bacon, egg, brie cheese and caramelized onion scramble; or French toast casserole with Saint Germain's special pecan streusel.



Eating a regular, balanced breakfast contributes to a more productive day and healthier lifestyle. When customers order catered breakfasts for their office from Saint Germain Catering, they can be more productive throughout their busy day.



