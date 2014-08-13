Managing Director for Summertown Interiors Talks About the Current State of Green Building

Dubai, AE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --Managing Director of Summertown Interiors, Marcos Bish, provides insight into the industry.



The idea of sustainable building practices, as well as sustainable design, is a fairly new development for the mainstream. Since it is an important part of continuing to develop regions responsibility, it’s nice to see many people embracing the concept. Marcos Bish, Managing Director of Summertown Interiors, who specialize in green interior design, extrapolates on the subject.



“Over the past few years we have been noticing an increased interest in embracing the green building movement with the construction and A&D industries adopting sustainable practices more consistently.”



So why the sudden desire to embrace the trend? As Bish explains, it’s largely because the customer is always right.



“This is mainly due to an increase in awareness among customers regarding both the economic and corporate benefits of being sustainable. While back in 2009 there was a shortage of eco products on the market, today the offer is larger and the price of green products is not significantly higher than conventional ones.”



A major issue with anyone attempting to ‘go-green’ has always been the cost of converting to more green practices. Energy efficient anything, from light bulbs to appliances, have always been significantly more costly, but Bish notes that over the last few years these price differentials have begun to balance – making green-living more attainable for everyone.



Bish is the first to admit that the adoption of green practices in the Middle East was much slower than other areas of the world, but he also points out that once it got a foothold it spread quickly, making the Middle East one of the leaders in green building and sustainability. He references Siemens – Masdar City, which won 16 prestigious environmental awards.



One of the main challenges Bish and similar countries face is the lack of green products readily available at this time in the Middle East – in comparison to other parts of the world. While many are eager to build green and reap the rewards, despite the decrease in the cost of products, availability is still the main challenge.



Bish points out that while products can certainly (and easily) be ordered from overseas, this process completely defeats the purpose. Reducing shipping costs as well as the energy and fuels used for shipping is part of what makes green products green, and sustainable building sustainable. Someone needs to be able to meet the demands of the growing market in the Middle East.



Summertown itself is a shining example of how businesses can benefit from sustainable practices and green building. The company has managed to reduce its own water usage by 32%, and lighting energy has been reduced by an impressive 58% - and this is just the beginning of how efficient they plan to become, says Bish.