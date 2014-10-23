Manassas Cleaning Conducted by Pressure Washing Company, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning for 2014 Color Vibe Run

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --The popular Color Vibe 5K was held in Manassas, VA on September 13, 2014. Participants in the event could run solo or in teams. The thrill of the race is to have fun and be coated in powder of varying color. Guests of all ages attend Color Vibe races around the country and leave covered head to toe in an assortment of blues, pinks, greens, and other tints.



Runners and volunteers focus on the set-up and success of the 5K, but very rarely do volunteers or race participants consider the amount of work required to clean up after the event. In preparation for the race, Manassas hired one of Virginia’s most trusted names in commercial pressure washing services: Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning.



The exterior property maintenance services provided by Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning are used repeatedly around Virginia. The company’s services include cleaning parking lots, parking garages, and street sweeping. Because the Color Vibe race was a 5K and covered a large area, and wasn’t going to be just trash but remains from the colored powders, the race organizers knew to use a company experienced in heavy commercial cleaning. Manassas officials contracted Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning to clean the streets and parking areas where the race took place.



After the event, colored powder completely covered the ground along the race route. In addition to streets, sidewalks and parking lots were covered in powder tracked by pedestrians. Rain helped keep powder on the ground, however, and since the streets were already wet, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning used a machine designed to clean wet pavement. “As a result of the rain, we used our machine scrubber unit, which puts water down, scrubs, and vacuums the water all at once,” says a company representative. The company’s scrubber unit removed all traces of the race’s powder, and rain aided in preventing powder drifting into areas already cleaned by the company.



“We’ve helped with other races like this, and we enjoy it,” says the representative. “We always take pride in our work, but cleaning up after colored powder makes for an interesting adventure!”



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc.

For over 35 years, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. has been serving the Washington D.C. and Baltimore Metro Area with an assortment of services, such as sweeping, pressure-washing, porter services, snow removal, line striping and lighting maintenance. Committed to a high standard of excellence, the company operates and maintains its own fleet of equipment, works 24/7 year-round, and uses a wide range of environmentally-friendly cleaning agents and supplies. For more information, visit AtlanticSweepingInc.com.