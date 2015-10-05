Mandala Tapestry Launched on Amazon to Enhance Meditation, Stimulate Insight, and Uplift Decor

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --With the Sanskrit word for 'beautiful' in their name, Kanti Design launches their inspiring flagship product on Amazon. Launched to create beautiful products with a purpose, the company brings the Blue Peacock Mandala Tapestry to market. A work of art that transforms the internal as well as the external, the mandala is handmaid with Buddhist methods in India. Used to focus attention and aid meditation, the brightly colored traditional peacock design is an ancient tool for concentration. Making everything old new again, the tapestry transforms a wall, a window, or a bed with transcendence earthly and otherwise.



So how does the ancient mandala or 'circle' work? A symbol for wholeness the mandala represents the structure of life itself in all its organized splendor. A person in meditation need only sit with it in view and contemplate all of its detail. This immersion, or utter saturation, in the beauty of its interconnected design frees the mind to draw focus inward. This focus allows for an easier release of negativity and a better grasp on the boundless positive energy that awaits.



Trevor Christiansen, owner of Kanti Design said of the product's launch, "Mandalas have long since been known as a spiritual guidance tool that helps in meditation. We believe wholeheartedly in this product's ability to bring peace of mind, greater consciousness, and awareness. This mandala tapestry uses proven sacred geometry that, with practice, can be used to become fully present. Generations before us have given us the proof."



The Blue Peacock Mandala Tapestry is designed to open the Vishuddha chakra known to transform negative energy into insights. Adhering to the tantric code for deep meditation, the mandala has long since been relevant to Western thought as well. It was the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung that embraced the mandala as a graphical representation of the center or, the self. Jung himself drew mandalas and used the technique in his practice.



The Blue Peacock Mandala Tapestry is made of 100% cotton and measures 51 x 78 inches. Perfect to enhance a meditation room, the tapestry can be used as a tablecloth, beach blanket, picnic rug or curtain. It will also fit a twin-sized bed.



