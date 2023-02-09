Mandatory Releases Begin for State Prisoners

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2023 --In the wake of the Mandatory Release of state prisoners, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall files suit to obstruct the prisoner's early release. Likewise, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey goes on record that she continues to stand for public safety. This political stance by elected officials is common among all the states around the country. They are strong on the pro-prison stance but continually obstruct state-sponsored rehabilitation. Thus, our elected officials continue to convict the poor rather than fight the poverty that leads to crime. Freebird Publishers ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/2254-pro-se-guide-to-winning-federal-relief ) does and continues to stand for American Prisoners in need of help. They provide information that helps prisoners find rehabilitation and early release from state and federal prisons. This is best exemplified by their distribution of books by the nationally known author Raymond E. Lumsden.



In Mr. Lumsden's line of books, prisoners will find many ways to fight for early release from prison in state and federal courts. His books consist of:



The Habeas Corpus Manual

This book is written specifically for the pro se inmate. Within its pages lay the information, process, and instructions for obtaining relief in a state habeas corpus.



From the initial investigation through filing a writ of habeas corpus, prisoners are provided effective forms, motions, and detailed instructions specific to state-level habeas corpus.



Armed with this book, relief is only a few pages away if done properly and effectively. Any pro se inmate serious about post-conviction relief should order a copy. Even if not incarcerated or are not an inmate and looking to overturn a conviction, sentence, etc., this is the book needed.



§ 2254 Pro Se Guide to Winning Federal Relief



Designed to teach and assist pro se prisoners, and the public, in post-conviction proceedings. This extremely easy-to-use tutorial is packed full of sample motions, letters, forms, and pleadings that will assist in advancing one's rights in federal court. It's a must-have for anyone attempting to do so pro se.



Logically written in layman's terms for easy comprehension and strategically outlined and organized, this book allows people to absorb and easily follow the complicated and twisted path that is the federal court system.



This is an invaluable tool and resource for any pro se user who hopes to achieve relief in their federal post-conviction habeas corpus. Herein is everything you will ever need to know, at your fingertips for use and application, in a federal habeas corpus.



The Pro Se Guide to Legal Research & Writing

This easy-to-follow and understand guide provides everyone with the tools necessary to obtain relief from legal issues.



Clear, concise, and direct legal writing is essential for inmates.

Prison "writ-writers" use opaque, jargon-filled writing, which only further alienates those reading it. In this manner, relief is hard-pressed to obtain, if at all.



This book, created for inmates, is the most practical and effective manual available for pro se use.

Every inmate should own a copy and many already do.



The Pro Se Section 1983 Manual



This book is an invaluable and indispensable resource for the pro se inmate seeking to protect their constitutional rights in prison and obtain reform. Comprehensive, precise, and layman guidance provides pro se inmates with information regarding:



" Conditions of Confinement

" Civil Rights in Prison

" Due Process

" How to Litigate

" Legal Research

" Preparing Legal Documents



Written by an inmate for inmates, the Pro Se Section 1983 manual is an authoritative, organized, and easy-to-understand manual designed to bring results and relief. Every inmate wishing to protect their civil rights should have a copy. There is no other book like this one related to Section 1983.



About Freebird Publishers

