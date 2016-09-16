ManeuverBuddy: Determined to Change Old Ways of Moving

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --The founders of ManeuverBuddy (MB) are launching their Kickstarter campaign on October 1, 2016 in hopes of raising $20,000 so that they can bring to market a mobile/web application that will allow users to hire other users when they need help with their moving or pickup needs.



For about a year now, Francis Ofori and Tolu Apapa have been designing the application they call "ManeuverBuddy". It's not just your typical moving app, ManeuverBuddy gives users more control over their move with it's patent-pending process. Not only will the app allow users to hire Muscle to help them move or pick up items, but they can also hire Organizers to assist movers with their pre-move packing and their post-move set up. The process also includes a counter system that allows Muscle/Organizers to negotiate the calculated rate if they have tools to make the move go faster. Movers will have peace of mind with MB's integrated tracking system, which will give users the ability to keep track of their items on the app and also keep track of the route the Muscle takes while they are conducting the move. No other web/mobile app is doing what ManeuverBuddy will do, making it a First Ever application in it's industry.



With the app's ability to allow users to organize the move before and after while also helping with transporting items makes the application appealing to many people including college students, young professionals, homemakers, and home designers. Users can make some extra income by being their own boss controlling how much they make and how often they conduct moves. While also building their portfolio by organizing moves and even helping users to set up or design their new home.



They plan to release the first version of the web application at the conclusion of the Kickstarter campaign. Those who signup on their website, will get early access to the application before first version release. They are determined to continue developing the product, and have a couple additions they are planning to release on future versions of the app. However, the development of the mobile application and marketing is becoming costly for just the two founders to cover on their own. This is why they've decided to launch a Kickstarter campaign so they can further development of the application expanding to Android/iPhone and also use funds to market the app to increase usership for a better user experience.:



About Francis and Tolu

Francis and Tolu are college graduates who met while attending university. They have since been working in their respective fields as a Front/Back end developer and a Business/Contracts manager. They have 30 days to raise their goal on Kickstarter and if they are unable to reach their goal, they go home with nothing as Kickstarter has an "all or nothing" policy for their crowdfunding platform. Please consider donating as little as $1 to help bring ManeuverBuddy to life. When you donate more you will receive one of the many rewards available. Follow them on Twitter (@maneuverbuddy) or Facebook to get updates on the app and to spread the word on social media networks. Who knows you may be the first to use ManeuverBuddy for your next move.



If you would like more info about the ManeuverBuddy project, or to schedule an interview with Francis or Tolu please email either maneuverbuddy@gmail.com or francis.oforipeprah@gmail.com or send them a tweet @maneuverbuddy.