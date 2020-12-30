Mango Animate 2D Character Creator Software Sets to Dominate the Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2020 --Mango Animate has been providing high-quality animation software since its inception. The soon to be released Character Animation Maker (Mango Animate CM) is no exception. The 2D character creator software is marked by Mango Animate's dedication to excellence, affordability, and customer satisfaction. It provides an easy-to-use way for anyone to quickly create spectacular animated characters for any purpose, regardless of their skill level or experience.



Creating animated characters with this 2D character creator software is effortless. For the less experienced animator or someone who has very little time on their hands, they can choose a pre-designed character from the amply stocked library of characters on offer in the 2D character creator software. They're all fully rigged and ready to use. For the more experienced or simply more adventurous animator, they can import images into the 2D character creator software, then add bones and nodes, and bring them to life with fascinating animations. PNG and PSD file types are supported for import.



Once a character is selected or imported, animating it is a breeze. There is a massive collection of pre-made motions available in the 2D character creator software. Animators can easily give their characters realistic body movements and facial expressions. It's as simple as selecting the motions they want the character to make and placing them on the user-friendly timeline. They can change the sequence of motions on the timeline or add new ones quickly with the easy drag and drop interface. The inverse kinematic (IK) feature ensures characters' poses and movements appear natural and smooth.



Users can make sure their characters look exactly how they want them to as the 2D character creator software provides maximum customization. They can choose different outfits and accessories for their characters with just a click. They can also change the color of any part of the character including hair, skin, and facial features. Completed characters can be exported in various formats for use in various projects. In selected formats, they can even be imported into the Mango Animate Animation Maker and stored in the custom character library.



According to Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate, "We plan to take the industry by storm with this 2D character creator software."



To learn more about Mango Animate CM, click Mango Animate.



