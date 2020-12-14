Mango Animate AM Is an Animated Ads Maker That Converts Viewers Into Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2020 --Mango Animate has developed one of the most powerful animated ads makers in terms of creative flexibility and animation features. Animated videos are the smarter, easier way for businesses to build their brand and promote customer engagement. By offering pre-made templates, stunning animation effects, and a user-friendly platform, Mango Animate gives every business easy access to one of the most advanced marketing tactics available.



The animated ads maker can foster sensational video ads, animated banners, and animated logos in just minutes. Once a video has been completed, Mango Animate allows users to instantly share their creation to their targeted audiences, whether through social media or on a landing page. Mango Animate even gives its users the option to create an animated banner advertisement, with all animations able to be made into a GIF as well.



Those who are busy tending to the day-to-day operations of running a business may not have much time to dedicate toward building animations. Mango Animate's animated ads maker solves the problem of limited time by presenting users with a broad selection of animated ad templates and a feature that allows them to drag and drop all the content needed to make their project shine. In just a few clicks, an extravagant animation that looks like it took hours to create will come to life.



When utilizing Mango Animate's state-of-the-art animated ads maker, there are no limitations on style or appearance. There is even the option to create a highly sought-after whiteboard video to showcase a company's product or service. All of the techniques Mango Animate incorporates into their animation building process are designed to capture viewers' attention. The animated ads maker even gives users the option to upload their own media to highlight a brand further.



"Our software's infinite canvas gives users complete customization mobility, allowing plenty of room for the imagination to run wild," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "With the camera tool, users can pan, zoom, and rotate across the canvas to best represent the story they are trying to tell. In terms of advertising, Mango Animate's unique features will help businesses come up with relatable and intriguing videos which consumers will absolutely love."



To download the animated ads maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate AM is a free animated ads maker that gives users the freedom to create videos for personal, educational, or business purposes. The software is most celebrated for its ease-of-use and massive catalog of animation effects.