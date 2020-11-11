Mango Animate Animation Maker Propels Distance Learning and Working

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) is a robust animated video maker to supplement work-from-home and e-learning environments. With a massive library of free media assets and subtitle and recording capabilities, creators can fully customize an animation video with audio from within a single software download.



Offering an assortment of templates, Mango Animate Animation Maker is perfect for beginning animators who want to bring a captivating video to their remote working or teaching environment. Mango Animate AM requires no previous tech or creative skills, just a download of the world's most advanced animation software. Users can easily connect with coworkers or students by publishing the animation online, offline, or as a GIF.



"Customers are shocked as to how straightforward the animated video maker is," says CTO of Mango Animate Ivan Leung, "They especially appreciate the multi-track timeline, in which each element is under their full control. Everything is on one screen."



Utilizing an animated video maker is a realistic way to tell a story or teach a method. Text alone can be informative, but it lacks the visual and audio experience required to fully capture someone's attention. That's why Mango Animate Animation Maker is the next best thing after face to face interactions. It is much easier to convey logic within an infinite digital canvas. Users can even incorporate fun speaking roles to simulate communication from a real human.



Mango Animate Animation Maker goes beyond traditional animations. Images, SVGs, animation widgets, effects, SWFs, symbols, shapes, and charts can all be integrated to create clear and concise content that will leave a lasting impression on the audience. Most people are visual learners and will undoubtedly benefit from an animated video when attempting to retain information.



Using an animated video maker like Mango Animate Animation Maker is a cost-effective tool because it reduces the need to hire a professional animator. A teacher or executive with no prior animation experience can quickly bring an animation to life with Mango Animate AM for free. Users can also choose to buy the professional package for a special offer of $67 or the enterprise package for the one-time investment of $299. Once Mango Animate AM is downloaded, customers are granted access to its stunning features for life.



For more information about Mango Animate Animation Maker, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is home to high-quality animation software that serves business, personal, and educational purposes. The company is one of the most leading providers of animation makers worldwide.