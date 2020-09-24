Mango Animate Announces a Cartoon Creator to Simplify Animated Video Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2020 --Using cartoon videos to present content is engaging and effective, while most animation video platforms are pricey and complicated. Mango Animate as a devoted animation software provider, has announced a cartoon creator, Mango Animation Maker, which is both cost-effective and user-friendly for an average user.



Mango Animation Maker is a powerful cartoon creation tool that allows users to create a professional 2D cartoon video in minutes. The process is straightforward and beginner-friendly. A multitude of pre-made cartoon roles are available for numerous careers, such as education, business, or training, as well as representing a variety of demographics. Users can choose a pre-built character or upload a PNG or PSD file to create a personalized cartoon to support brand identity. Every aspect of the cartoon can be customized, including facial expressions, gestures, etc.



The cartoon creator contains a plethora of movements and poses for its characters. Users drag and drop the desired movements into the animation timeline for a simple and easy character-building process. The program uses intuitive IK Control to ensure that the characters move naturally during the animation. Meanwhile, the timeline allows users complete control over each step of the animation process, such as animation effects and their durations.



The cartoon creator is furnished with well-designed scenes, a variety of characters, and a rich library of resources, from pre-set templates to widgets like charts, symbols, formulas, etc. Users have the freedom to create a powerful and professional animation video with little or no experience. Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate, states, " Mango Animate's cartoon creator allows users to create a branded cartoon video to use for marketing or branding purposes. It is an easy-to-use, beneficial tool for all types of businesses. But it's equally awesome for an average user to utilize it to make an animation video full of personality. The cartoon adds a personal, interactive, and engaging element to any content."



Mango Animate's cartoon creator provides the flexibility to accommodate any size of the cartoon video, for example, 9:16 for mobile users or 1:1 for Facebook news feed. Or just square the video with custom size to suit any platform. Once the video is finished, it can be exported using a variety of files, including PNG, MP4, GIF, and MOV.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a digital animation company that specializes in creating high quality and professional animation videos. The straightforward platform is easy to use and creates an enjoyable user experience.