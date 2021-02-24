Mango Animate Avatar Video Creator Takes the Industry by Storm

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --Avatars are rapidly becoming a thing. They're all over social media and even more serious sites have adopted them. In many instances, these avatars are animated and can depict the emotions and reactions of the people they represent. As such, people would prefer if the avatars they use closely resemble them. Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) is an ideal avatar video creator.



There are several premade avatars available for use in Mango Animate CM. Users can choose any one of them to turn into their avatar. Or they can import PNG and PSD images and convert them into avatars. They can personalize the hair, facial features, and even skin color of their avatars. They can give the avatars unique outfits as well. A wide range of clothing and accessories is included in the avatar video creator. Users can import custom facial features, clothing, and accessories for their avatars.



Animated avatars need bones so they can move. With the avatar video creator, adding bones and nodes is quick and easy. It features a user-friendly rigging tool and preset bone structures that help to speed up the process. Premade avatars are already rigged and ready for animation. Of course, if a user wants to edit the existing bone structure, they can.



Adding animation to an avatar makes it more interesting and fun. The avatar video creator has an extensive motion library. Demonstrative facial expressions and dynamic body movements are all at users' fingertips. They just need to drag and drop them on the powerful timeline to apply them to the avatar. Custom animations are supported as well.



Once a user is fully satisfied with their avatar, it's time to share it with the world. That is the purpose it was created for after all. This avatar video creator makes sharing the avatar a piece of cake. Avatars can be exported in different formats, depending on the intended use. Formats include MOV, MP4, PNG, and GIF. From there, they can be shared on any platform.



"Our software is very versatile," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "The use of the Character Maker as an avatar video creator proves that."



