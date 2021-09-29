Mango Animate Brings a YouTube Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Creating content on YouTube can be quite intimidating for some businesses. It's easy to feel lost in the ocean of advice, tutorials, and how-to videos. In addition, making videos on YouTube can seem like a huge undertaking. But with Mango Animate's YouTube video maker, users can create professional-looking video content for their YouTube channel in few minutes.



Mango Animate Animation Maker(Mango Animate AM) is a free and easy-to-use YouTube video maker that allows users, regardless of their skill level, to create beautiful and captivating videos in just four steps. With its intuitive UI and powerful features, users can easily create high-quality animated videos for the YouTube channel — all without having to spend a dime.



The YouTube video maker converts any normal video work into animation videos, adding eye-catching graphics and effects, helping creators capture attention and grow an audience in cut-throat competition on the platform. Because the software has pre-built templates that are already animated, creators don't have to spend days making a video that matches the brand's identity. Instead, simply pick the template that suits the personality of the channel best.



"Creating a successful YouTube channel is a hard challenge for every single content creator out there, as most of them don't have the budget to hire an expensive agency. Fortunately, there's a solution that will allow you to conquer the internet and produce top-notch animation videos without spending a fortune on hiring professionals. Introducing Mango Animate AM — the most powerful animation YouTube video maker for channel content creation, and this is available for free so try it out today." says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Users can also take advantage of the royalty-free, animated characters for their video project — and if they need a voice-over, the YouTube video maker got it covered. Upload audio files or record voice directly on the software with the help of a powerful voice-over tool. Use the YouTube animation maker to create a video with visually appealing graphics and compelling stories that drive engagement for free.



For more information about the software, visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the world leader in making animated content creation easy, affordable, and accessible. From whiteboard animations to kinetic typography videos, they make it possible for even beginners to create fantastic animations. With Mango Animate's line of easy-to-use software, customers can now do more than ever with their animated content—making the impossible possible.