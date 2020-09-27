Mango Animate Brings Teachers a Free Animation Maker to Create Video Materials

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2020 --To engage younger learners with interesting animation videos as learning materials is a practical strategy for many teachers, especially as many classes are going online nowadays. Unlike face-to-face offline teaching, online educators have confronted the challenge of student engagement. Mango Animate has developed a free animation maker, recognized as Mango Animation Maker that is popular among online teachers for creating animated explainer videos for their teaching subjects.



Packed with a multitude of tools and resources, the free animation maker enables teachers to create videos for a wide range of topics. No matter it is for a difficult math problem, or a science principle, animation videos break them down and explain in an interesting way that holds students' attention, even those easily distracted minds. These animated videos can help younger students understand the teaching materials better and effectively boost student engagement.



The free animation maker offers hundreds of popular templates to assist teachers in creating engaging video materials. On top of the pre-built animation templates, it's also flexible for teachers to customize the templates with Mango Animation Maker's expansive media collections, from overall settings to small elements like widgets, charts, symbols, formulas, etc. as per the teaching need.



Over 40 different types of animation characters are provided to help better illustrate the difficult teaching topics, and turn boring writing curriculum into fun, engaging, and easy to comprehend animation videos. Teachers can make their teaching videos flow better with the help of transition effects that naturally transit from one scene to another. All these resources of Mango Animate's free animation maker have greatly improved the video quality and made them more stimulating for the students.



Mango Animate has received praise from other users for its simplicity and efficiency. As quoted by Serena Lee, the Chief Designer of Mango Animate, "We believe that teachers are the key to quality education. With that in mind, we want to create a free animation maker that can assist teachers in creating engaging education materials with ease."



