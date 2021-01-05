Mango Animate Character Animation Maker Is the Newest 2D Avatar Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2021 --Avatars have become quite a trend in social media circles. Most social media sites allow for the use of avatars to be associated with user accounts. Most people choose to create an avatar that closely resembles them physically and some even choose avatars that they claim represent their personality. Due to this current trend, there is now a niche for 2D avatar creators. Mango Animate is making its mark in this market and its soon-to-be-released Character Animation Maker is set to be one of the best 2D avatar creators.



People can upload images of themselves in PNG or PSD format, add bones and nodes, and use the host of tools in the 2D avatar creator to turn them into the perfect avatar. They can also choose one of the many pre-made characters in the 2D avatar creator and edit it to match their tastes. All pre-made characters are fully rigged and expertly designed. Users can add preferred facial expressions to their chosen character so that it looks more like them. Then they can go ahead and use their avatar to represent them wherever they like.



Even if an avatar is not the exact replica of the person creating it, it should share similar features. With this 2D avatar creator, it's easy to create an avatar that appears realistic. Users can modify the facial features of their avatars including the color of their eyes, eyebrows, and mouth, as well as their hair and skin color. They can change outfits, outfit colors, and accessories to create a distinctive avatar that they are completely satisfied with. And all of this can be done with a few simple clicks. Once a user is finished creating their avatar, they can download it in various formats including PNG, MP4 and animated GIF. It can then be shared on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.



According to Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate, "Avatars are one of the hottest things right now. We aim to always please our customers so we did design the Character Animation Maker to be able to function as a 2D avatar creator."



To learn more about the 2D avatar creator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a groundbreaking software provider. They offer solutions for animation that include 2D, whiteboard, and character animation for use across industries.