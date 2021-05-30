Mango Animate Character Maker Creates Captivating Characters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2021 --Animated characters are in high demand. They're used across various media and platforms for several purposes. They can turn dull presentations into lively storytelling for transmitting messages. Creating such characters may look like a difficult task, but with the right tools, it can be quite simple. The Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) is perfect for creating high-quality animated characters for any use. And the best part is how easy it is to use. There's no need for technical knowledge or animation experience. All that's required is a vivid imagination.



This character maker from Mango Animate features a wide array of character templates. There are human and animal characters and users can choose from a side or front view for the character they want to use. These characters come fully rigged so the character creation process is shorter. Users can customize different parts of these characters such as their facial features, skin and hair color, outfits, and accessories.



Users may also create a character from scratch by animating an image they import into the character maker. The software supports PSD and PNG file types. Once a user imports their desired image, the next step is to add the bone structure that will make movement possible. The easy-to-use bone tool and bone templates available in the character maker make this step a breeze. The professional appearance of the finished character will leave no clues that the creator is an amateur.



Once a character has been given its vital bone structure, it's time to animate it. The Mango Animate Character Maker has a huge library of premade body movements and facial expressions that will bring any character to life. Users can simply select the motions that they want, drag them, and drop them onto the timeline. From there, changing the point at which each action takes place and the duration of each action is only a click away.



Now that the character is completed, it's time to fulfill its intended purpose. This character maker allows for export in several formats so the character can be used anywhere. The characters can even be imported into the Mango Animate Animation Maker and added to the custom character library.



"This character maker is simply genius," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate.



