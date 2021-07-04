Mango Animate Character Maker Turns Photos Into Amazing Animated Characters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2021 --The key to successful animation is in its ability to create an emotional impact on the audience. The viewer's attention must be retained and an animated video achieves this in several ways. An animated video with dynamic characters can deliver a message effectively and keep the viewers hooked to it. These fun characters can be the stars of an animated explanatory video, or they can narrate a marketing explainer video. They're also practical for education videos or corporate videos. Everyone can create an animated character easily with Mango Animate Character Maker(Mango Animate CM).



Mango Animate CM is the industry's most advanced yet easiest-to-use character maker, helping brands, agencies, and independent animation enthusiasts quickly build animated cartoon characters from photos in just a few clicks. With hundreds of customizable options, the animated character will be completely unique. To create a cartoon character, users do not need any special drawing or animation skills with the help of this amazing character maker.



"Mango Animate CM is an animation software program that gives users the freedom to create. The powerful free character animation software lets you create a vibrant 2D character without previous experience. With its features to import video and audio files, real-time editor, free template library and export in high definition, it's the perfect tool to help you add your unique style into your projects with animated characters," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Mango Animate Character Maker comes with a powerful bone tool. This feature allows users to add a skeleton to control the character and later edit poses and insert animation to bring the character to life in the desired way. However, the software also has a library of professionally designed human and animal cartoon characters. Each character is fully rigged, making them easy to integrate into a video or animation project. Users just need to simply choose a royalty-free cartoon character that fits the video story and instantly use it in any project.



