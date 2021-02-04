Mango Animate CM Helps Build 2D Animation Characters for Microlectures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2021 --Mango Animate has released its exciting new software, Mango Animate Character Maker, by which users can build 2D animation characters in just minutes. This animation tool is excellent for instructors interested in condensing a subject or topic into an attractive and informative microlecture. Mango Animate CM is also perfect for those looking to design 2D animation characters but limited in time and resources. Within the convenience of this user-friendly software, users can easily access templates and unlimited customization options.



Creators can also draw from outside resources by uploading their own PNG or PSD images to the platform. Mango Animate CM allows users to add bones and movements to their uploads, which brings static images to life right on the screen. When choosing to go with a template, users can use the accessories, change the template's clothing, hair, skin, shoes, and make use of additional features onto the character to personalize it. They can also easily import audio or video files into the software to add better context to their 2D animation characters. Instructors may find this feature especially useful when building a microlecture.



Another way Mango Animate CM offers convenience to creators is by allowing users to build multiple 2D animation characters at one time. This way, users can save valuable time and are able to work on other work projects. The works from Mango Animate CM are high-quality and appear to have been created by a professional. Audiences will instantly be attracted to these 2D animation characters and intrigued by the lessons.



That's why Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate says, "Creativity in various industries is precious. The release of our new character animation software, Mango Animate CM, will innovate the way businesses connect with clients and teachers connect with students."



After educators complete a character representation of themselves or someone else for a microlecture, they can transfer that creation to Mango Animate's various animation software. This feature allows for maximum creative flexibility. Users can also directly upload the 2D animation character projects to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and more for maximum reach. It also supports the export formats including MP4, MOV, PNG, and GIFs.



To learn more about Mango Animate Character Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a pioneer for professional-quality animation software in the animation industry. It has currently released three powerful products including Mango Animate Animation Maker, Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, and Mango Animate Character Maker.