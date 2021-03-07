Mango Animate CM Realizes the Transition from Photos to Cartoon Characters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2021 --Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) is a free character animation software program. Its amazing features enable users to bring their projects to life with 2D cartoon characters and wonderful animations. And one of the reasons that Mango Animate CM is popular with users is that it realizes the transition from photos to cartoon characters.



Mango Animate CM gives users access to a wide range of character templates including humans and animals. Nearly everyone will find a suitable cartoon character to be added to the animation video. It's effortless to make a wonderful cartoon character by using the pre-made character template. At the same time, cartoon character animations are more attractive to audiences than texts. Many businesses prefer to use cartoon character animations to promote their products or services.



This free software not only provides users a huge character library but also allows them to make characters from photos to cartoon characters. What users have to do is to import the images that they want to transform from photos to cartoon characters and add bones to them then rig the bones to manipulate movements of the characters, which is called skeletal animations. To make the cartoon characters customized by users more natural, the smart and instinctive inverse kinematic feature will auto adjust the coherence between the previous frame and the next frame.



No matter users choose to use the pre-made character templates or import their images, they are accessible to edit the characters according to their requirements. For example, they can change outfits, accessories, and other parts of the characters with a simple click. After editing the characters, users can export them in various formats such as MP4, PNG, GIF, and MOV then easily share their works on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. This software easily helps users realize the transition from photos to cartoon characters and show the characters to the world through social media platforms.



Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate says, "We are striving to provide outstanding software that will not only meet users' requirements but also provide a way to save everyone's time and energy. We are enabling people to use our latest tool to realize the transition from photos to cartoon characters and finish creating animations in just a few minutes."



For more information about Mango Animate Character Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate, a vigorous young company with experienced teams, is dedicated to providing powerful software to users and enabling everyone to create animations.