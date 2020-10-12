Mango Animate Creates Animation Videos Tailored for Business Success

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --Mango Animation Maker is a dynamic animation video software program that is ideal for businesses and individuals, rookies and professionals. Although users have access to a variety of templates and media, the software allows for full customization that can be broken down into a few simple steps. Completed animation videos can be conveniently published to the cloud, saved offline, or even transformed into a captivating GIF.



"In an ever-evolving digital landscape, animation videos have proven to be a pioneering instrument of communication," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "Having a vision for success alone does not make a company or project stand out. It's the combination of drive and access to the proper tools that will ultimately strengthen a business model. With our progressive technology and practically structured interface, just about anyone can become an expert animator in order to bolster their business objectives."



According to a 2018 WordStream study, incorporating videos on landing pages leads to an 86% increase in conversions. Mango Animation Maker provides extensive resources for the creation of animated explainer videos, which have proven to be a successful business tool in terms of product presentation and storytelling. With dozens of dynamic roles, including that of a teacher, doctor, tour guide, etc., animation videos can cater to virtually any industry or lifestyle. Another key feature of the software is its subtitle and recording capabilities, which can assist users in clarifying narrations. Furthermore, users have unlimited access to a massive library of free media assets such as SVGs, SWFs, animation widgets, charts, and symbols.



With Mango Animation Maker, every aspect of the creation process is under command of the user. This ease of use paired with the outcome of premium quality animation videos is what fosters customer satisfaction.



For more information or to download the Mango Animation Maker, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been one of the leading providers of high-quality animation video makers. It is most celebrated for its user-oriented software that accommodates all levels of animators, even beginners. Through methods focused on storytelling and audience engagement, the company has amassed millions of satisfied users across the globe.