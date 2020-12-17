Mango Animate Creates Stunning Animated Videos for Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2020 --Animated videos are a fast-growing trend for marketing different products and services. Creating animated videos is big business and can cost a fortune. However, smaller companies with limited budgets don't need to be left out of the loop. The Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) is the perfect way to make an animated video for marketing without breaking the bank, and it's suitable for all types of businesses.



The Mango Animate AM offers pre-built templates that anyone can use to create an animated video for marketing without any skill or experience in animation. A convenient drag and drop interface makes it easy to add all the components of a winning animated video for marketing. Everything that one could need to create a sophisticated and engaging video is included in the Mango Animate AM.



Thousands of SVG images, symbols, shapes, and charts are available in the Mango Animate AM for free. Users can promote any product or service they desire using this wide array of media. They can choose appropriate items to accurately represent their products and services and make their animated video for marketing truly stand out.



Connecting with the target audience is one of the biggest aims of a marketing campaign. Including the voice behind the brand is a powerful way to transmit the intended message of an animated video for marketing. Mango Animate AM makes this easy with a handy record button directly in the software. Users can just click and speak to add their voice to their videos. They can also add captions as needed to make things clearer.



A great marketing strategy ensures that a business stands out instead of blending in with the rest of the market. An animated video for marketing should help with that. The Mango Animate AM makes this a breeze with dynamic camera effects, fascinating animation effects, and suave transitions. Consumers are sure to take notice and be impressed. Mango Animate AM facilitates publishing in six different video formats as well as GIFs. Broadcasting has never been easier.



"We want our customers to be able to depend on our software to meet all their marketing needs," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a groundbreaking provider of animation software. They offer solutions for animated video creation across industries.