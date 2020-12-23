Mango Animate Delivers Animated Explainer Video Software for Businesses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2020 --This animated explainer video software from Mango Animate has been developed to assist businesses and brands in drawing in customers. By creating professional-quality animated videos, brands can finally stand out amongst competitors through social media outreach, email campaigns, and embedding them on landing pages. Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) allows users to quickly get started on their animation projects by providing them with a massive selection of stunning templates that can be easily customized.



Creativity knows no bounds with Mango Animate AM. Users can choose from a vast selection of animation effects, media objects, characters to explain their products or services. Customers are much more likely to engage with a captivating animated video with the unique features that Mango Animate provides. This animated explainer video software even allows users to record their own voice-overs. Implementing a voice recording into an animated video will create a more significant emotional impact on viewers, emphasizing the influence it has on them.



By promoting more impactful content across their brand, businesses can foster meaningful connections with clients. Mango Animate recognizes the importance of this crucial connection, which is why they have designed an animated explainer video software program specifically to help users reach their engagement goals. Mango Animate AM is simple-to-use, requiring no previous experience to get started. In just a few simple steps, a high-quality animated video will come to life and be ready to share to YouTube, as an offline video, or as a GIF.



"Our animated explainer video software gives you a glimpse into what the future of digital marketing looks like," says Mango Animate CTO Ivan Leung. "Brands are getting ahead by using our software to market their services and products. It's that simple."



Above all, the key to capturing a potential customer's attention is with Mango Animate AM's animation effects. Viewers will be completely stunned when simple objects come to life on their feed. By choosing from Mango Animate AM's colossal repertoire of widgets, SWFs, symbols, shapes, and charts, the opportunities are boundless. This animated explainer video software will generate brand awareness by connecting businesses with customers in an exciting, innovative manner.



To learn more about the animated explainer video software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate aims to provide a global network of businesses and educational institutions with animated explainer video software that can help them highlight their most appealing attributes. Each of their software is available for a one-time download, affording them life-time access to their invaluable service.