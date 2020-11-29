Mango Animate Designs Free Animation Software to Promote Business

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2020 --Promoting a business is vital if it is expected to do well. Today's consumer is more demanding and cannot be expected to be convinced to purchase by uninspired promotional ideas. A new wave is sweeping the advertising market in the form of animated videos. Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM), a free animation software program from technology company Mango Animate, is helping businesses take full advantage of the growing trend.



The free animation software contains an extensive library of media items such as images, charts, shapes, symbols, and animation widgets that can be used to highlight a business's products and services. Visual representations of a product are more effective than being told about it. Animated videos are a fun way to explain a business's products and services and this free animation software is an excellent tool for creating them.



There is a great selection of animated characters, props, animation and transition effects in this free animation software that marketers can utilize to grab the attention of their audience and connect with them emotionally, thus convincing them to buy. A touch of humor generated by using animated characters increases the entertainment value of an ad and keeps viewers talking about it. This can convert to increased sales. The Mango Animate AM allows marketers to take their creativity to the maximum.



It is important for marketers to identify their target audience when creating promotional campaigns, and to design their content accordingly to achieve maximum reach. In this modern era, people are looking for exciting ways to do things. Animated videos are proven to be more engaging than other conventional advertising methods. This free animation software is easy to use, with numerous templates that can be easily customized using a drag and drop interface. With amazing camera effects, an easy to use recording tool, and the ability to add subtitles, it truly puts all the necessary tools for creating exceptional animated videos at marketers' fingertips.



"The animation maker can be used by anyone, for several purposes," states Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "But promoting businesses is one of the best uses."



For more information about the free animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



