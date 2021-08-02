Mango Animate Develops an Intuitive Doodle Video Maker for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2021 --The popularity of doodle videos has been steadily growing since the early 2010s with the heightened use of video marketing and business videos. Whiteboard animation is so popular because it's an easy-to-digest format for explaining a high-level concept or philosophy. To support people create such videos, Mango Animate has released a doodle video maker that aims to make it easy and fun for people to create animated whiteboard videos that capture attention, engage viewers, and attractively convey a message.



The doodle video maker by Mango Animate carries all the right features needed to create whiteboard animated videos that look and sound professional. The software's intuitive interface is super simple for beginners, and the built-in editor allows adding photos, vectors, audio files, and other media by dragging and dropping.



In addition, the collection of templates will cut the video creation editing time in half. Anyone short on design skills but still wants to produce a stunning doodle video can leverage this tool without spending a lot of money on dealing with animators. Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker also offers a library of royalty-free SVG images, icons, shapes, animated characters, and more.



"We are committed to providing our users with a variety of creative tools that enhance their storytelling abilities," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "Mango Animate latest doodle video maker helps users pass their messages across in a way that will stick with viewers." Users can add a lot of shine to the whiteboard doodle video with a variety of animation effects that will make the audience's eye pop. The software comes with a wide range of animation effects that can emphasize an idea or transition from a section of the video to another.



To discover more information about this doodle video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a technology firm offering user-friendly animation software solutions to help users create high-grade animated video projects. The company has rolled out four outstanding software programs: Mango Animate Animation Maker, Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, Mango Animate Character Maker, and Text Video Maker. They're free to download and incredibly powerful, making them the go-to animation software for all.