Mango Animate Develops Easy to Use Software to Make Animation Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --Mango Animation Maker provides all the necessary resources and tools to let users create animation videos on their own. This free animation maker makes it easier to explain everything clearly and interestingly with animated videos and GIFs that engage audiences all over the world.



The simplified process of animation video creation only involves four steps. The first step is to create a new blank canvas or choose an existing template. The user can then start adding multimedia content to make it more fun. The third step is animating all elements with the use of different effects. Finally, the animation video can be published to the cloud or used as a GIF or online video, sharing with the global audience through social media channels.



While Mango Animation Maker is not only known for its intuitive interface and powerful features, but its vast animation resources that impress users when they first use it. The software offers users a variety of free assets, including SVGs, animation widgets, shapes, symbols, and charts that they can further enrich their animation videos. Over 40 types of animated characters are provided in the free animation maker, which users can custom their gestures, emotions and more, and users who looking to build up a personal style will find it useful to instantly upload characters from local devices and animate them exactly the way they like. Apart from characters, users can customize camera settings, video sizes, transition effects, durations, etc. Customization exists everywhere throughout the software.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, "It doesn't really matter what industry you belong to because animation is and will always be relevant from here onwards. Not only giant corporations but even small startups are now starting to learn how to create animation videos for their marketing, brand building, or product promotion activities."



With the launch of Mango Animation Maker, the company hopes that everyone can now be like a pro and feel like a pro whenever they need to create animation videos that will help them achieve their goals and objectives.



For more information, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been coming up with exciting software that engages audiences and brings the users' ideas to life. Its array of software helps users make animated explainer videos, promo videos, training videos, whiteboard videos, and character videos.