Mango Animate Empowers Its Product Range with a New Animation Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2021 --The animation video maker will help create strong video content to promote the work of its clients. It comes with ready-to-edit templates covering several industries, which can be used as it is or, users can customize their own animated videos with the built-in animation and effect features as per their need.



Animation video maker is assembled with extensive features that provide a top-notch editing experience, processing videos in quick time and making them sharable on social media or any other platform via HTML links. Storytelling is made simple with an easy and interactive user interface, that helps express emotion and excitement at the core of these videos.



With the introduction of this animation video maker, users can now further benefit from its present range of products to enhance the synergy of their work. Digital marketers, graphic designers, and other companies will now be able to use this animation video maker for business and personal use.



"Expanding with technology and adopting a customer-first approach, we have installed the most up-to-date features on our animation video maker. The software is designed to replace the time-consuming traditional animation process. It is also designed to get the animator from a blank canvas to a finished animated video in one seamless process, " says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The animation video maker has an expanding library of free multimedia assets that are ready to use. This includes vector images, animation effects, icons, shapes, and symbols. The hundreds of assets are sufficient to create something exceptional that will strike the right chord of the viewers.



For more information about Mango Animate's animation video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides a free platform to create amazing animation videos for various purposes, with paid packages for advanced functionalities. The software is packed with templates, animations, images, effects, and a lot more. Mango Animate ensures its products are optimized timely with the latest in-demand technology requirements, this results in processing animated video making of high quality in no time.