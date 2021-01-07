Mango Animate Explainer Video Creator Describes Services Perfectly

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2021 --Explainer videos are perfect for detailing the features and benefits of a product or service. Adding animation increases the entertainment value. This makes them more attractive to viewers. More and more companies today are using animated explainer videos to market their services and build their brand. But obtaining animated explainer video services can be expensive. The Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) is the perfect solution for anyone who needs an explainer video creator.



"You can make an explainer video for any type of business with our explainer video creator," says Lynn Tang, Customer Service Head at Mango Animate. "You're only limited by your imagination."



This explainer video creator is a cost-effective way to produce expert explainer videos. It removes the need for expensive equipment and locations and the struggles associated with low-budget actors. The Mango Animate AM is filled with stunning backgrounds, features over forty realistic character roles, and offers amazing camera effects. With all these resources, creating compelling explainer videos is a breeze. The best part is that users can access all these resources for free. They can also upgrade for a low, one-time cost to access even more terrific features.



Marketers can let their creativity run wild with this explainer video creator. There are thousands of free media items that can be used to display any brand in its best light. Users have access to images, charts, shapes, and symbols to explain all the details of their product or service. They can also import custom media into the explainer video creator to enhance their videos. Viewers will be captivated by the finished video. The explainer video creator features a handy record button as well. Users can easily add their voice to more clearly explain their products and services. They can also add captions to emphasize ideas as necessary.



Animated videos provide much more audience engagement than text or graphic ads. The explainer video creator from Mango Animate is packed with hundreds of animation effects that will amuse and delight viewers. Users can introduce points with eye-catching entrance effects. Compelling emphasis effects highlight specific ideas. And interesting exit effects provide the perfect conclusion.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an expert in the field of animation. They provide several options for creating animated videos for various uses across industries.