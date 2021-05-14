Mango Animate Handwriting Animation Software Is Perfect for YouTube Video Creators

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2021 --With the increasing amount of saturation on sites like YouTube, creators can often find it difficult to differentiate themselves from the masses and gain a following. The key to differentiation is maintaining consumer engagement, and Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) makes this incredibly easy for creators. Mango Animate WM is a hidden gem that allows aspiring video creators with no previous video-making experience to craft engaging handwriting animation videos that keep their viewers watching.



This handwriting animation software offers users ample choices in the type of videos that they might like to create. Beginner video creators can craft doodle videos, hand-drawn animations, whiteboard explainer videos, promotional marketing videos, and character videos for their channels in a matter of minutes with Mango Animate WM's user-friendly interface. This enables creators to batch-create their content and have one video a week ready to post to their channel to ensure consistency, which means their viewers will have more content to view and thus subscribe to them. With Mango Animate's handwriting animation software, users can choose from plenty of pre-built templates to suit their needs and customize them with breathtaking transition effects, lively characters and captivating hand types to keep viewers engaged. This means every video created on this handwriting animation software will be infinitely different from the last, which is essential to providing viewers with value.



Handwritten animation videos are optimal for providing lively, engaging visuals for most settings and purposes. Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, believes that using handwriting animation software can bring added value to videos across many fields. "The amazing thing about our handwriting animation software is just how versatile it is. We focused on ease of use to ensure that it is accessible for everybody, and we have a proven track record of success across plenty of fields that shows how much people enjoy watching the videos created on this software. Whether it's for a classroom, business presentation or YouTube video, viewers' attention is sustained with Mango Animate WM's dynamic visuals."



Mango Animate's handwriting animation software is perfect for anyone who wants to kickstart their YouTube career with fun, professional-grade animations. The software is easy to learn and allows users maximum customizability without compromising the professional quality of the videos produced.



For more software details, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has a range of easy-to-use software for professionals of all skill levels, all free or at highly affordable prices. They help their users quickly create whiteboard animations, doodle videos, explainer videos and more.